Home / Cities / PCMC plans to charge Rs2,000 for pet cremation

PCMC plans to charge Rs2,000 for pet cremation

cities Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 00:15 IST
Jigar Hindocha
Jigar Hindocha
         

PUNE Pet lovers in Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) may now have to pay to carry out the last rites of their four-legged friends. The civic body has put a proposal to charge Rs 2,000 to cremate pets like cat and dog. The rising labour cost needed to cremate stray dogs has led PCMC to charge for cremation of pets.

Pet owners out of PCMC limits may have to pay Rs 3,000 per pet.

The electric incinerator for pet animals set up by PCMC at Nehrunagar’s Chirantan Pet Cemetery in 2013 was free for residents.

“Labour and maintenance charges have increased as even strays are cremated here,” said Arun Maruti Dagade, veterinary officer and assistant superintendent (zoo).

The Chirantan Pet Cemetery was built in 2007 and the incinerator of Rs 38 lakh can handle maximum weight of 80 kg at one time.

As per the PCMC pet cremation data, from December 2016 to March 2020 a total of 1, 309 cats and dogs have been cremated. Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited provides CNG to the incinerator.

“The proposal is expected to be passed in PCMC after the election code of conduct is lifted which is in place due to election for the graduate constituency,” said Dagade.

Amol Patil, a businessman who has two pet dog, said, “I think charging cremation for pets is fine. I hope the cremation process is done properly.”

Gunjan Jangid, IT professional, said, “When human are cremated free of cost then why PCMC is planning to charge for pets.”

