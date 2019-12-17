e-paper
PCMC police reinstate beat marshal system aimed at reducing response time to distress calls

PCMC police reinstate beat marshal system aimed at reducing response time to distress calls

cities Updated: Dec 17, 2019 18:49 IST
Shalaka Shinde
Shalaka Shinde
PUNE: The Pimpri Chinchwad police will get a beat marshal system of patrolling in the coming week, according to senior officials of the Pimpri Chinchwad police.

A similar system of deploying teams was implemented by former commissioner RK Padmanabhan in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

“I had formed a committee of senior officers to study the earlier system. There were various lacunae found in that system. It was a suggestion of the officers and the police inspector (in-charges of police stations) to start the beat marshal,” said Sandeep Bishnoi, Commissioner, Pimpri Chinchwad police.

“The order was passed 3-4 days ago. The vehicles in the force have been reassigned for the purpose already. The senior police inspectors will have to get the system running within 7 days of the order,” said Joint CP Mutyal.

Various teams like detection and admin will remain at police stations while officials will be assigned to chowkis (outposts) who will then assign duties to beat marshals in teams of two.

“The beat marshals will be deployed on 12-hour duty. A two-wheeler will have one helmeted rider and one pillion rider with a weapon. Every police station will have 3-4 motorcycles depending on the requirement of the police station,” added Joint CP Mutyal.

“When ‘teams’ were responding to the calls, they were only doing that. Through the beat marshal system, we will be empowering the chowkis (outposts under police station jurisdictions) by effective use oof manpower,” he said.

The order was issued by CP Bishonoi 3-4 days ago. The beat marshal system is aimed at reducing the response-time of the police to spots of crime.

The beat marshals, officials at Hawaldar and Constable levels will make regular visits to automated teller machines (ATMs), banks, prominent religious places, educational institutions, market places, among others. They will be required to maintain a daily patrol book which will be supervised by the inspector in-charge of the police station.

