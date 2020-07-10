PCMC ration card office staff fear virus spread as crowd gather for free ration

cities

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 19:07 IST

Pune: The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) ration card office in Nigdi is seeing huge crowd after the announcement of prime minister of free ration distribution. The visitors include agents and residents not following Covid-19 social distancing norms.

The staff fear of contracting the virus. Dinesh Tawre, zonal officer, A ward, has not taken leave for the last three months.

“Police promise to visit the office but do not turn up. Their presence will help visitors follow social distancing and wear masks while coming to the office,” said Tawre, who has been posted at the ration card office, Nigdi for the past two years and 11 months.

“I have appealed to agents to follow prevention norms. As the office is functioning in a PCMC building, I have also complained to the municipal commissioner. I have written 3-4 letters to the police to file complaint against one agent who submitted a bogus form,” he said.

Since the announcement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of free ration till November, people in large numbers are visiting the office asking for ration.

“People rush to the office after the PM’s message. They should understand that it is just an announcement, we are yet to receive any written orders. From the Centre, general resolution (GR) will come to the state then it goes to the collector before reaching us. The process will take at least 15 days,” said Tawre, who has requested for police presence from Nigdi police station at the office to manage crowd.

“Our staff will have to undergo quarantine if any of the visitor is carrying the virus. As people are not listening to us, we are demanding police bandobast,” said Tawre.

Ganesh Jawadwad, inspector from Nigdi police station, visited the ration card office on Friday to assess the situation.

“There has been no formal complaint against any agents till now by the ration card office, Nigdi. Still, I visited the office today and police bandobast will be provided to control the crowd,” said Jawadwad.