PCMC to install water meters to curb wastage

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 01:09 IST

Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has decided to install water meters in Panvel to curb wastage of water. More than 9,000 meters will be installed in the city.

PCMC has been taking initiatives to tackle the water shortage. It has found that many residents waste water.

The civic body requires 34 mld water daily to supply to its nodes. It gets 12 mld water from Dehrang dam. It sources water from Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran and MIDC. It spends around ₹12.5 crore every year to get the additional water supply. It generated only ₹5.69 crore in water charges in the last financial year. It had to pay ₹6.82 crore from its coffers to pay MJP and MIDC.

PCMC has given 14,975 water connections for residential use and 756 connections for non-residential use. Only 5,541 residential connections and 781 non-residential connections have water meters installed. The non-meter connections are charged at fixed annual rates and hence there is a huge deficit between the water charges collections and expenditure of the civic body.

Municipal commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh said, “Since the water charges are not based on actual consumption, several consumers waste a lot of water. This affects other regions as residents get less water. Installation of water meters will help us monitor water consumption in every area.”

Deshmukh said they have got the approval for the plan from the general body. “A technical consultant will be appointed soon to prepare a comprehensive project report for the installation of the water meters.”

Consumers will have to bear the cost of the water meter. If PCMC spends on the installation of the water meter, it will be collected in installments from consumers.