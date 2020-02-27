e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 26, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / PCMC to install water meters to curb wastage

PCMC to install water meters to curb wastage

cities Updated: Feb 27, 2020 01:09 IST
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
Hindustantimes
         

Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has decided to install water meters in Panvel to curb wastage of water. More than 9,000 meters will be installed in the city.

PCMC has been taking initiatives to tackle the water shortage. It has found that many residents waste water.

The civic body requires 34 mld water daily to supply to its nodes. It gets 12 mld water from Dehrang dam. It sources water from Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran and MIDC. It spends around ₹12.5 crore every year to get the additional water supply. It generated only ₹5.69 crore in water charges in the last financial year. It had to pay ₹6.82 crore from its coffers to pay MJP and MIDC.

PCMC has given 14,975 water connections for residential use and 756 connections for non-residential use. Only 5,541 residential connections and 781 non-residential connections have water meters installed. The non-meter connections are charged at fixed annual rates and hence there is a huge deficit between the water charges collections and expenditure of the civic body.

Municipal commissioner Ganesh Deshmukh said, “Since the water charges are not based on actual consumption, several consumers waste a lot of water. This affects other regions as residents get less water. Installation of water meters will help us monitor water consumption in every area.”

Deshmukh said they have got the approval for the plan from the general body. “A technical consultant will be appointed soon to prepare a comprehensive project report for the installation of the water meters.”

Consumers will have to bear the cost of the water meter. If PCMC spends on the installation of the water meter, it will be collected in installments from consumers.

top news
IAF relief flight evacuates Indians, foreigners from virus-hit Wuhan
IAF relief flight evacuates Indians, foreigners from virus-hit Wuhan
Centre notifies Justice S Muralidhar’s transfer from Delhi High Court
Centre notifies Justice S Muralidhar’s transfer from Delhi High Court
Northeast Delhi death toll climbs to 27; cops say 106 people arrested
Northeast Delhi death toll climbs to 27; cops say 106 people arrested
‘Inshallah, there will be complete harmony’: Ajit Doval’s outreach in east Delhi
‘Inshallah, there will be complete harmony’: Ajit Doval’s outreach in east Delhi
From Rajinikanth, a rare attack at Centre over violence in Delhi
From Rajinikanth, a rare attack at Centre over violence in Delhi
IB officer killed in mob attack in Delhi’s Chand Bagh, body dumped in drain
IB officer killed in mob attack in Delhi’s Chand Bagh, body dumped in drain
HC reprimands Delhi cops for inaction over provocative video clips
HC reprimands Delhi cops for inaction over provocative video clips
Delhi violence | Day 4: Death toll crosses 25; cops say over 100 arrested
Delhi violence | Day 4: Death toll crosses 25; cops say over 100 arrested
trending topics
Delhi violenceSonia GandhiDelhi Violence Video ClipShaheen Bagh protestAmitabh BachchanNTA ARPIT 2020 ResultTiger ShroffUPSC 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities