PCMC ward bypoll sees 45% turnout

PCMC ward bypoll sees 45% turnout

Jan 10, 2020 00:53 IST
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
G Mohiuddin Jeddy
Hindustantimes
         

The by-election to PCMC ward number 19B was held on Thursday which saw around 45% turnout. The BJP which earlier held the ward is facing a united opposition candidate. Even if the BJP candidate loses, it will not affect the party. Counting will take place on Friday.

The election was necessitated following the death of BJP corporator Mugdha Londhe, who had won the seat in the first PCMC elections in 2017.

The BJP nominated Londhe’s daughter Ruchita Londhe. She is facing a united opposition candidate Swapnal Kurghode who is backed by Shiv Sena, Peasants and Workers Party, Congress and NCP.

A total of 34 polling booths were set up in the ward at Line Ali area of old Panvel. Each booth was manned by five officials and a police personnel. The ward has 28,350 voters who had time from morning 7.30 am to 5.30 in the evening.

Mayoral elections

Kavit Chautmal, the first mayor of Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC), is all set to get a second consecutive term.

Jagdish Gaikwad is slated to be the next deputy mayor.

Nominations for both the posts were filed on Tuesday with the BJP nominating the two candidates.

The PWP has nominated Priya Bhoir for the post of mayor and Surekha Mohokar for the post of deputy mayor.

Elections for both the posts will be held on Friday during a special session of the PCMC general body.

