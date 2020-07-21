Pending ₹6 crore subsidy released for Ludhiana’s Tajpur road CETP project

cities

Working on orders issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the state government has released the pending ₹6 crore subsidy for the common effluent treatment plant (CETP), which is being constructed for the Tajpur road dyeing industry.

Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) member secretary Krunesh Garg has now written to the Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change (MoEF and CC) to release its share of ₹12 crore so that the project could be completed.

Heaving a sigh of relief, the members of Punjab Dyers Association (PDA) said that the project will now be completed by October. As per information, the state government has also released part payment of over ₹4 crore for the Focal Point CETP and the dyers are in talks with the government seeking release of the pending payment.

PDA general secretary Bobby Jindal said, “The state government was not releasing the pending ₹12 crore subsidy (₹6 crore for each CETP) due to which we were not able to get the pending grant of ₹24 crore from the Union government. We had moved the NGT as the delay in releasing the subsidy was delaying the construction of CETP. The NGT had on June 30 directed the government to release the subsidy in three weeks. The next hearing of the case has been scheduled for July 23. Now, we have received the state’s share and the Union government will also release its share soon.The project will now be made operational by October this year.”

The two CETPs are being established for the dyeing industry in the Tajpur road complex and the Focal Point at a cost of ₹130 crore. The government had earlier assured a subsidy of ₹45 crore (₹22.5 crore for each CETP), out of which a sum of ₹15 crore has to be paid by the MoEF and CC, while the rest ₹7.5 crore has to be borne by the state government. The rest of the amount has to be spent by the industry.

The CETPs are being constructed to stop the dumping of untreated waste from the dyeing units into the Buddha nullah through the MC sewer lines.