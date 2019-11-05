People booked for inflammatory posts are on cops’ radar

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 17:04 IST

Over 8,000 people booked in 4,500 cases related to inflammatory and objectionable posts on social media are on the state police’s radar in view of the Ayodhya title suit verdict, said senior police officials here on Tuesday.

The officials said a list of all such people has been prepared and their verification is being done to ensure that they do not get involved in similar activities again. Moreover, stern action will be taken against them if they commit the same offence. Besides, recommendation for cancellation of their bail will be sent from competent courts, he emphasised.

IG (law and order) Praveen Kumar said the state police have appealed to people, especially youngsters, to remain alert over objectionable/inflammatory content and even responding to it. He said people are also warned of stern action, if found involved in such activities. National Security Act (NSA) could also be imposed against people, if their act leads to any trouble or violence, he added.

“The state police social media cell, state intelligence unit and a special team of 40 people are keeping a watch on social media trends and analysing them round the clock,” he emphasised.

The IG explained that the state police have prepared a data base of 4,500 cases related to inflammatory and objectionable posts on social media in the past five years and verification of the accused is being done at district level. The police are approaching bail guarantors of the accused people, if they are missing and bail cancellation process will be initiated, if they are violating the bail bond, he added.

“At least 72 cases were registered for inflammatory and objectionable social media posts since the murder of Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari in Lucknow on October 18. Besides, over 150 social media accounts have been blocked after the posts were found inflammatory and objectionable,” stated Praveen Kumar.

52 cos of armed police in Ayodhya, more deployment likely

The police have intensified security and vigilance across UP, especially in Ayodhya and over a dozen districts considered sensitive in view of the Ayodhya title suit verdict.

A senior police official said at least 52 companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary and central paramilitary forces are already deployed in Ayodhya while deployment of 40 more companies is likely.

He said all district police chiefs will intensify vigilance and get extra force deployed at sensitive locations where violence or any trouble is apprehended. District police chiefs have been asked to conduct peace committee meetings and have personal interactions with religious leaders. They will ask the leaders to urge people to maintain calm and do not believe in rumours spread through social media platforms.

The official said teams of the state/central intelligence are already camping in Ayodhya to take stock of the situation.