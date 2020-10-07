e-paper
Home / Cities / People who sought farmers’ votes are signing their death warrants: Abhay

People who sought farmers’ votes are signing their death warrants: Abhay

cities Updated: Oct 07, 2020 00:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) on Tuesday staged a protest against the newly enacted three farm legislations across its 14 headquarters in Haryana.

INLD general secretary Abhay Chautala led the protest march in Sirsa and Fatehabad, while his son Arjun Chautala remained at the forefront in Bhiwani.

The INLD leaders submitted memorandums to deputy commissioners in the name of President Ram Nath Kovind and Haryana governor Satyadeo Narain Arya.

Interacting with mediapersons in Sirsa, Abhay said the central government imposed three bills on farmers without their consent.

“These three bills were introduced to hand over the farmers’ land and agriculture market to few crony capitalists. Instead of implementing the recommendations of Swaminathan Commission, the Union government forced these three farm laws on farmers. Those (Dushyant) who had sought the votes from farming community are now favouring these death warrants,” he added.

The Ellenabad legislator said the ruling BJP-JJP state government cannot underestimate the anger of the farming community and people will teach them a lesson at the right time.

“In coming days, the ruling party leaders will have to visit any village with cavalry, otherwise people will not allow them to enter. I am surprised few persons, who claim to be well-wishers of the farmers, are standing in the favour of these bills,” Abhay added.

He urged his party workers to start canvassing for the Baroda bypoll. “People want to elect our nominee to save the state from the Congress and the BJP-JJP government,” he added.

