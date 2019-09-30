Pepper spray gang busted, four arrested

cities

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 23:20 IST

Noida: Police have arrested four men, allegedly part of a ‘pepper spray gang’ involved in robbery and other criminal activities in Noida. The suspects were identified as Pradeep and Arun, both residents of Bulandshahr, and Neeraj Singh and Prakash Singh, both residents of phase 3 in Noida. According to the police, the suspects allegedly used to attack victims with pepper spray while committing robberies.

Shahvez Khan, in-charge of Sector 58 police station, said the police had received complaints about a pepper spray gang in the area. “On Sunday night, we received information about movement of the gang’s members in Sector 62. At 11.40pm, we deployed a team near D-Park to check them,” he said.

Rahul Kumar, a sub-inspector, said the four reached the spot on two motorcycles. “They were meeting up in the park to plan criminal activities. However, as soon as they saw the police, they got back on their motorcycles and tried to escape,” he said.

The police team signalled them to stop for checking but they tried to flee after opening fire at the team. The officers gave them chase and forced them to stop. “The police also opened fire in the air and asked them to surrender. Realising they cannot escape, the suspects dropped their weapons and surrendered,” the SI said. Upon searching them, the police said they allegedly found a countrymade gun, one live cartridge, two knives, one pepper spray, one iron chain and blades.

Khan said during interrogation, the suspects allegedly revealed that Pradeep is the gang leader. “They said they had stolen the two motorcycles from Greater Noida and Bulandshahr. They used to ride the motorcycles and committed robberies and snatchings in pairs. They also used to attack commuters/victims with knives and pepper spray if the latter put up resistance,” he said.

Police said the four were wanted in a total of 15 cases of snatching, loot and robbery registered in Greater Noida, Bulandshahr and Aligarh. A fresh case was registered against them under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder), 398 (robbery) and 401 (punishment for belonging to gang of thieves). “The four suspects were produced in court and sent to judicial custody,” said Khan.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 23:20 IST