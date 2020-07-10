e-paper
Permit all pathologists, microbiologists to conduct rapid antigen tests, Maharashtra doctors’ body tells ICMR

cities Updated: Jul 10, 2020 00:40 IST
Priyanka Sahoo
Priyanka Sahoo
Hindustantimes
         

The Maharashtra chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has appealed to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and state government to allow all qualified pathologists and microbiologists to conduct rapid antigen tests to help detect Covid-19 cases.

On June 22, state health secretary Dr Pradeep Vyas had allowed rapid antigen tests for Covid-19 patients with severe symptoms, comorbidities and pregnant women. However, ICMR later restricted the tests to government hospitals and private laboratories that are accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL).

This restricted the availability of the test to metros and major cities in the state, according to the Maharashtra chapter of IMA. “A large number of private pathology laboratories from Maharashtra, run by duly qualified and medical council-registered pathologists applied for permission immediately. However, these laboratories were denied permission to conduct testing owing to the lack of NABL accreditation,” said Avinash Bhondwe, president of IMA’s state wing.

IMA claims there are only 48 NABL-accredited laboratories and these are mainly in big cities as opposed to more than 5,000 laboratories run by qualified private pathologists and microbiologists. “They possess postgraduate qualifications in pathology/ microbiology and are registered under Maharashtra Medical Council. These laboratories are all over Maharashtra including in small towns as well as talukas,” said Bhondwe in a statement.

Despite repeated attempts, Vyas was unavailable for a comment.

Rapid antigen kits, also known as Standard Q Covid-19 Ag detection, provide results in only 30 minutes, which helps decide further course of treatment for serious patients at the earliest. Allowing private laboratories to do the test would widen the network of testing to include remote areas and at affordable costs, claimed IMA.

