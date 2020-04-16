e-paper
Petrol pump owner, employee held for drug peddling in Ludhiana

Petrol pump owner, employee held for drug peddling in Ludhiana

15 kg poppy husk, 250 gm opium, ₹10,000 drug money and 108 bottles of illicit liquor seized

cities Updated: Apr 16, 2020 21:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The Dehlon police have arrested a petrol pump owner and his employee for drug peddling on Wednesday. The police have recovered 15 kg poppy husk, 250 gm opium, ₹10,000 drug money and 108 bottles of illicit liquor during a raid at a petrol pump in Khanpur village and recovered contrabands from a Ford Endeavour SUV, parked near the petrol pump. The police have also seized the vehicle.

The arrested accused has been identified as Rajvir Singh alias Raju of Palm Enclave at Bulara village and his employee Suraj Yadav of Khanpur village in Dehlon. The police have also booked their accomplice Satinder Singh alias Kala of Village Gill. Satinder supplied the contrabands to the accused.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP city 2) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said Dehlon station house officer (SHO) Inspector Sukhdev Singh arrested the accused following a tip-off.

A case under sections 15, 61, 85 of NDPS act and section 61,1, 14 of the Excise Act has been registered against the accused at Dehlon police station.

The accused were produced before a court on Thursday. The court remanded the accused for three days in police custody for questioning. A hunt is on to arrest Satinder Singh.

