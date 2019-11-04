PF scam: EOW seizes documents, plans to book accused under PC Act

Updated: Nov 04, 2019 21:28 IST

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of UP Police on Monday seized 15 sets of documents from State Power Sector Employees Trust office in Shakti Bhawan here in connection with the PF investment scam case and planned to book the two accused, who have been arrested, under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act as well, an official said.

Director-general, EOW, Rajinder Pal Singh said, “Five sets of documents were seized in the presence of two-three (UP Power Sector Employees’) Trust members.”

He also said, “We have decided to add the provision of the Prevention of Corruption Act (to the case) after the investigation.”

In view of the condition that the investigation agency has to seek a nod from the appointing authority, he said, “We will write a letter to the government tomorrow (Tuesday) and hopeful of the approval soon.”

The state government had earlier announced it was forwarding its proposal for a CBI probe to the Centre and asked the EOW to investigate the case till then. Deputy inspector general of police, EOW, Heera Lal, along with a team of officials, seized the documents related to the case from the Trust office.

EOW officials went Lucknow jail to record the statements of two accused--UP State Power Sector Employees Trust secretary Praveen Kumar Gupta and director of finance Sudhanshu Dwivedi. “This was a legal requirement,” said Singh.

EOW has also filed an application, seeking seven days’ police custody of both the accused in order to interrogate them about the case, especially after they seized the related documents. “The application will be taken up by the court tomorrow (Tuesday),” he added.

After a complaint by the Trust, the police on November 2 registered a case against these officials in connection with the investment of the provident fund in a shady firm.

Both were arrested the same day.

The FIR was lodged in Hazratganj police station and the duo were booked under Section 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record).