Tuesday, Jan 21, 2020
PG house owner booked for hosting Afghan nationals without informing foreign office

cities Updated: Jan 21, 2020 18:45 IST
HT Correspondent
Gurugram: The police on Monday booked the owner of a paying guest house in Sector 38 for allegedly hosting two Afghan nationals without informing the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

According to the police, the owner, Saurabh Kumar, is a resident of Sector 69.

Owners of hotels, restaurants and guest houses across the city have to register the details of the foreigners staying at their property on Form C, the police said. In case of non-compliance, action can be taken against the owner.

Acting on a tip-off that Afghan nationals are staying there, the police conducted a raid at the paying guest house.

“We asked the owner to show the entries of guests in his register. We found that two Afghans were staying at the guest house. However, when we asked him to give us their Form C, he could not produce that,” said Naresh, head constable.

According to the police, Kumar said that he had taken just the passports and visas of the foreign nationals and did not ask them to fill the Form C.

A police official privy to the investigation said, “We have booked the owner of the paying guest house and are investigating the matter. He is yet to be arrested.”

A case was registered against the owner under Section 14 of the Foreigners Act at Sadar police station on Monday.

