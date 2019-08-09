PGI contractual staff stages protest

lucknow

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 00:32 IST

Contractual employees of Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) staged a demonstration in front of the administrative office on Friday. They were protesting the suspension of a contractual X-ray technician.

Work at the institute was affected for over an hour and no x-ray facility was available during this period.

The contractual employees accused senior administrative officer Bharat Singh of misbehavior and exploiting them.

However, Bharat Singh said, “The suspended X-ray technician was creating indiscipline. When I visited his room, he was found absent. I informed the outsourcing agency about this, after which they served him a notice. Today, he started a demonstration against the hospital administration.”

He added, “The institute will take strict action against anyone who creates hurdles in daily work and remains absent from duty.”

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 22:41 IST