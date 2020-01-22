PGI Faculty Forum warns of stir on pay and perks issue

cities

Updated: Jan 22, 2020 22:36 IST

Lucknow The members and office-bearers of SGPGI Faculty Forum passed a resolution regarding pay, perks and promotion issues affecting all faculty members since January 2017. They threatened to launch an agitation if their demands were not met within 15 days.

SGPGI is a super specialty autonomous institute as per a special act for pay, perks and promotion parity with AIIMS Delhi.

The faculty members said that for the past 30 years, faculty and staff of SGPGI worked hard to make the institute an icon of UP in terms of quality, safety and affordable super specialty health care to patients not only from UP, but also MP, Bihar,Nepal and adjacent areas and many of its researches had high impact in social healthcare all over world.

But despite this, the faculty members were getting poor attention and not getting the right pay, perks and timely promotions.

Secretary of faculty forum Sandeep Sahu said, “Final pay fixation at par with AIIMS is still pending and the proposal is under consideration of UP government. Perks in term of allowances and retirement benefits like gratuity and EL encashment given earlier were stopped.”

He added, “A number of faculty members (around 42) had given interview for promotions to the post of associate professor, additional professor and professor in July - August 2019 and the result has still not been declared.

He said the general body had passed a resolution for agitation if proper pay, perks and timely promotions were not given in the next 15 days.