e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 23, 2020
Home / Cities / PGI Faculty Forum warns of stir on pay and perks issue

PGI Faculty Forum warns of stir on pay and perks issue

cities Updated: Jan 22, 2020 22:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Lucknow The members and office-bearers of SGPGI Faculty Forum passed a resolution regarding pay, perks and promotion issues affecting all faculty members since January 2017. They threatened to launch an agitation if their demands were not met within 15 days.

SGPGI is a super specialty autonomous institute as per a special act for pay, perks and promotion parity with AIIMS Delhi.

The faculty members said that for the past 30 years, faculty and staff of SGPGI worked hard to make the institute an icon of UP in terms of quality, safety and affordable super specialty health care to patients not only from UP, but also MP, Bihar,Nepal and adjacent areas and many of its researches had high impact in social healthcare all over world.

But despite this, the faculty members were getting poor attention and not getting the right pay, perks and timely promotions.

Secretary of faculty forum Sandeep Sahu said, “Final pay fixation at par with AIIMS is still pending and the proposal is under consideration of UP government. Perks in term of allowances and retirement benefits like gratuity and EL encashment given earlier were stopped.”

He added, “A number of faculty members (around 42) had given interview for promotions to the post of associate professor, additional professor and professor in July - August 2019 and the result has still not been declared.

He said the general body had passed a resolution for agitation if proper pay, perks and timely promotions were not given in the next 15 days.

top news
‘No role for a third party’: India on Trump’s 7th Kashmir mediation offer
‘No role for a third party’: India on Trump’s 7th Kashmir mediation offer
‘No one can touch you’: Rajnath Singh assures Muslims at pro-CAA rally
‘No one can touch you’: Rajnath Singh assures Muslims at pro-CAA rally
Tamil Nadu cops bust IS module, arrest three for recruitment, fund raising
Tamil Nadu cops bust IS module, arrest three for recruitment, fund raising
CJI Bobde takes note of overcrowded, noisy courtrooms; bats for corrective measures
CJI Bobde takes note of overcrowded, noisy courtrooms; bats for corrective measures
After Amit Shah’s firm message on CAA, a challenge from Prashant Kishor
After Amit Shah’s firm message on CAA, a challenge from Prashant Kishor
Worst against any side: Massive problem for India ahead of NZ series
Worst against any side: Massive problem for India ahead of NZ series
Anupam Kher fires back at Naseeruddin Shah in video message
Anupam Kher fires back at Naseeruddin Shah in video message
‘Rahul Gandhi visits temples’: Sena invites allies for Uddhav’s Ayodhya trip
‘Rahul Gandhi visits temples’: Sena invites allies for Uddhav’s Ayodhya trip
trending topics
WhatsApp Dark ModeDonald TrumpPrashant KishorCitizenship actSamsung Galaxy S20 SaleCBSE 12th Exam TipsAlia BhattDeepika Padukone

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities