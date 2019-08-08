PGI officials heading for a showdown over ‘who’s the boss’

lucknow

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 23:14 IST

The administration of Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SPGPGIMS) is heading for a showdown as medical superintendent of the hospital Dr AK Bhatt, armed with an order of the governor, is challenging the authority of chief medical superintendent (CMS) professor Amit Agarwal.

He has also accused the PGI administration of harassing him and not following the orders of the governor, who is also the visitor of the hospital.

“It’s strange that the order of the governor is not being followed by the hospital director. The governor has directed handing over of charge to me, as I was handling it before, but they are not doing this and have posted chief medical superintendent over me. This is a violation of the governor’s order,” said Bhatt.

Bhatt said he would report directly to the director of institute and not the CMS. “If they don’t follow the governor’s order then I will file another petition with Raj Bhawan,” said Bhatt.

However, Agarwal said: “The hospital is governed by its Act, and according to the Act, the position of CMS was created in 2011. Bhatt, before being made director of children’s super-specialty hospital and the post-graduate institute, was working under chief medical superintendent Dr PK Singh. He has been given all the charges as directed by governor under the chief medical superintendent. If he has anything against that, he is free to approach the director of the institute.”

An insider said the fight between the administrative authorities was affecting the daily work of the hospital.

First Published: Aug 08, 2019 22:16 IST