Friday, Dec 13, 2019
Home / Cities

Pharmacist booked for rape in Assandh

The victim alleged that the accused offered her tea, which according to her was laced with some sedatives

Dec 13, 2019 23:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Police on Friday booked a pharmacist of Assandh civil hospital for allegedly raping a 24-year-old woman who had come to pick up medicines at the hospital.

The alleged incident took place on Wednesday. As per the complaint filed by the victim, she came in contact with the accused during her visit to the hospital. She alleged that the accused offered her tea, which according to her was laced with some sedatives. Soon after she felt the impact of the sedatives, the accused offered to drop her home on his bike but allegedly took the woman to his farmhouse and raped her.

Her later left her at there and fled away.

Assandh women police station incharge Mukesh Rani said on the complaint of the victim, the accused has been booked under Section 376 (rape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 328 (causing hurt by means of poison) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and efforts are on to arrest him.

“The statement of the victim was recorded and investigation was going on,” the cop added.

