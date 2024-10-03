Menu Explore
Phase-II of Chennai Metro gets Centre's nod: 118.9 km line with 128 new stations

ByHT News Desk
Oct 03, 2024 09:55 PM IST

The Phase II Chennai Metro comprises three corridors, from Madhavaram to SIPCOT, from Lighthouse to Poonamalle Bypass, and from Madhavaram to Sholinganallur.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given the green light to the ministry of housing and urban affairs’ proposal for the Chennai Metro Rail Project Phase-II, which encompasses three major corridors spanning a total of 118.9 kilometres and featuring 128 stations.

Once Phase II becomes fully operational, Chennai will boast a total Metro Rail network of 173 kilometres.(File Photo / PTI)
Once Phase II becomes fully operational, Chennai will boast a total Metro Rail network of 173 kilometres.(File Photo / PTI)

The project, with a completion cost of 63,246 crore, is expected to be finalised by 2027.

Once Phase II becomes fully operational, Chennai will boast a total Metro Rail network of 173 kilometres, making it a crucial component of the city’s urban transit system.

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin posted on X, “Thank you, Hon'ble PM @narendramodi, for accepting our request during my last meeting with you and approving the second phase of the Chennai Metro Rail Project. This long pending demand of the people of Tamil Nadu having been addressed now, we are confident of completing the project at the earliest !”

The Phase II project comprises three corridors, from Madhavaram to SIPCOT for a length of 45.8 Km with 50 stations, from Lighthouse to Poonamalle Bypass for a length of 26.1 Km with 30 stations, and from Madhavaram to Sholinganallur for a length of 47 Km with 48 stations.

The Corridors of Phase-II connect North to South and East to the West of Chennai, passing through the major influence areas at Madhavaram, Perambur, Thirumayilai, Adyar, Sholinganallur, SIPCOT, Kodambakkam, Vadapalani, Porur, Villivakkam, Anna Nagar, and St. Thomas Mount.

It will extend connectivity to rapidly growing areas like Sholinganallur, which serves as a hub for the south Chennai IT corridor. By connecting Sholinganallur via ELCOT, the metro corridor will cater to the transportation needs of the burgeoning IT workforce.

Last week, Stalin met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought early release of pending funds for the Chennai metro project as 18,544 crore has already been spent so far.

The state government wants to start work on the second phase of the Chennai metro and the non-disbursement of the pending dues has "caused a delay in the works, the chief minister had said.

