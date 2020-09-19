e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 19, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / PhD research, select PG classes to resume in Punjab from Sept 21

PhD research, select PG classes to resume in Punjab from Sept 21

cities Updated: Sep 19, 2020 19:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Chandigarh In compliance with the Centre’s directives for Unlock 4.0, the Punjab government on Saturday allowed the opening of higher education institutions for PhD scholars and post-graduate students of technical and professional programmes requiring laboratories and experimental works from September 21. However, schools, colleges and coaching centres will remain closed.

According to the detailed guidelines issued by special chief secretary (home) Satish Chandra, open air theatres will be allowed to function with strict adherence to social distancing norms. Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres and similar places will, however, continue to remain closed.

As per the orders, online learning shall continue to be permitted and encouraged but schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will remain closed for students and regular classes.

Chandra said 50% of the teaching and non-teaching staff will be allowed to attend schools at a time for online teaching/tele-counselling and related work in areas outside the containment zones, only as per standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued on September 8, 2020, by the Union health ministry.

top news
Monsoon Session likely to be curtailed amid Covid-19 threat
Monsoon Session likely to be curtailed amid Covid-19 threat
MI vs CSK live: Chawla gets Rohit after MI’s flying start
MI vs CSK live: Chawla gets Rohit after MI’s flying start
Journalist spying case: Delhi Police makes 2 more arrests, including Chinese woman
Journalist spying case: Delhi Police makes 2 more arrests, including Chinese woman
India needs to hold talks with other neighbour country: Farooq Abdullah in Lok Sabha
India needs to hold talks with other neighbour country: Farooq Abdullah in Lok Sabha
Schools reopen from September 21: Are states ready?
Schools reopen from September 21: Are states ready?
Pak trying to promote terrorism in J&K in every possible way, says DGP Dilbag Singh
Pak trying to promote terrorism in J&K in every possible way, says DGP Dilbag Singh
‘Malicious actors trying to exploit digital payment platforms’: NSA Doval
‘Malicious actors trying to exploit digital payment platforms’: NSA Doval
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Kangana RanautParliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila MatondkarHappy birthday Shabana Azmi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In