Phone, laptop stolen from NMMC chief’s bungalow

Unidentified men stole a laptop and mobile phone from the Navi Mumbai civic chief’s official bungalow, where former municipal commissioner N Ramaswamy resides, between Thursday evening and Friday morning.

Though Annasaheb B Misal was appointed as the new commissioner of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) in July, Ramaswamy N is still occupying the official bungalow in Nerul, 200m away from the Nerul police station. The Nerul police have registered an FIR under sections 454 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code, said senior inspector Rajendra Chavan.

Ramaswamy, who is now the commissioner of labour, said, “The thieves entered through a kitchen window and stole the laptop and phone from the hall and one of the rooms. Our family members were around, but they learnt about the theft later.”

