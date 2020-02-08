Photographers to boycott police marathon on Feb 9

cities

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 01:14 IST

After senior photojournalist Ashish Raje was assaulted by policemen while on assignment, the Bombay News Photographers Association (BNPA) has decided to boycott the Maharashtra Police International Marathon that will be held on February 9.

Raje is treasurer of the BNPA and joint-secretary of Mumbai Press Club. Raje was covering the Mumbai Bagh protest at Morland Road on Thursday when he was attacked by two police officers. A video of the incident was widely circulated on social media. State home minister Anil Deshmukh has ordered a probe into the incident. On Friday, BNPA demanded the officers who assaulted Raje be suspended and announced that its members would not cover the Maharashtra Police International Marathon. Rajanish Kakade, secretary, BNPA, said, “The entire photojournalist fraternity will stay away from reporting the police marathon.” Mumbai Press Club has also supported BNPA’s decision.

Raje said, “All officers are not bad, but because of two policemen’s behaviour, they are maligning the entire force. Maharashtra Police should understand and respect the photojournalists doing their work.” Inspector general of police (admin) Krishna Prakash said, “I will meet all photojournalists and committee members of the press club to sort out the differences.”