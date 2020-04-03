Pimpri-Chinchwad area sealed after 2 Nizamuddin returnees test positive

cities

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 19:25 IST

PUNE: The Pimpri police late on Thursday night sealed an entire locality under the Wakad Police Station in the Pimpri-Chinchwad industrial town near Pune after two persons who had returned from the Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin, New Delhi, tested positive for the SArs-Cov-2 virus.

The area with a population of about 3,000 peole was sealed with barricades and a police force and a medical team from the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) deployed at the spot.

Ramnath Pokale, additional commissioner of police, Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commisisonerate said, “We have identified all those from Pimpri Chinchwad who had visited Nizamuddin. The contact tracing of these people was also done. The relatives of those who returned from Nizamuddin have also been quarantined.”

Entry to the locality was banned from Thursday itself after the medical reports of the two persons who tested positive came in.

A total of 182 individuals from five districts of Pune division had been identified by the authorities as having visited Nizamuddin Markaz in mid-March. Of the 136 in Pune district, 33 individuals were found to be residents of areas under the PCMC.

Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal commissioner Shravan Hardikar said, “We traced 23 people who had attended the Markaz in Delhi, and collected their swab samples which were sent to NIV. Of these, two persons tested positive on Thursday.”

The health team contact-traced the high-risk cases of those who had tested positive and were in the process of sending their swab samples for testing. Those who test negative will be home quarantined, the health officials said.

The residents in the sealed locality were being provided with whatever essentials they needed from the police security checkpost itself.

While people have been advised to strictly stay indoors, the civic health staff has undertaken a house-to-house survey to check people with possible symptoms.