Pimpri-Chinchwad police nab gang member with 15 cases to his name

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 21:59 IST

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrested a member of an active crime syndicate on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Sagar Kumar Indra, 25, is a resident of Yalwadi, Dehu gaon. He is a member of Mahakali gang, according to a statement issued by Yaswant Gawari, senior police inspector, Hinjewadi police station. He has a history of 15 police cases registered against him in various police stations under Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad divisions.

The police raided Indra’s house in Dehu gaon and recovered goods estimated to be worth ₹1,50,800, of which four pistols worth ₹1,00,000, four rounds of bullets worth ₹800 and one Bajaj Pulsar motorbike worth ₹50,000, were seized.

The police set a trap based on information received by police naik Atik Shaikh, that Indra was travelling from Ghotawade towards Bapujibuva chowk, according to PI Gawari.

Indra arrived at the described spot and stopped at a kiosk to buy a cigarette, according to the police. He was arrested there.

Of the 15 cases, five are registered in Hinjewadi police station, three in Dehu road police station, two at Pimpri police station and one each at Wakad, Nigdi, Chinchwad and Hadapsar police stations. He was produced in a local court and remanded to police custody.

A case of alleged murder and criminal intimidation has been registered against him, of the five cases registered at Hadapsar police station. One other case against him is that of kidnapping for murder and dacoity registered at Hinjewadi police station.

