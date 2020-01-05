Pimpri playground fight sees 8-yr booked in Pocso case

cities

PUNE A playground incident between an eight-year-old boy and a six-year-old girl on Friday, in Pimpri, has resulted in a Pocso (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) case being filed by the mother of the girl.

According to the complaint lodged by the 24-year-old mother, the boy got into a fight with the girl and allegedly pulled down the salwar she was wearing and pushed her to the ground before falling on top of her.

Whether the mother witnessed the fight herself could not be ascertained.

“The child has not been apprehended. The girl was taken for a medical examination and results are awaited,” said senior police inspector Shankar Babar of Pimpri police station.

Police sub inspector UP Deshmukh of Pimpri police station who is investigaitng the case, remained unavailable for comment.

A case under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty); 354(b) (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe); 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code, along with Sections 8 and 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (Pocso) was registered at Pimpri police station.

