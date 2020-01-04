Pistol craze: Sanitation worker brings unlicensed weapon from UP, arrested

cities

Updated: Jan 04, 2020 22:45 IST

Craze for possessing a weapon landed a sanitation worker of a private hospital in police net.

The CIA staff-2 of Ludhiana police arrested him for possessing an unlicensed pistol and registered an FIR against him.

The accused has been identified as Sukhwinder Singh alias Sukha, 37, who lives in LIG flats on Chandigarh Road.

Sukhwinder was produced in a court on Saturday, which remanded him to two-day police custody.

CIA staff-2 in-charge inspector Parveen Randev said the accused was arrested near Transport Nagar during a checking.

“The accused, who was passing through the area, tried to escape after spotting a police team. Cops gave him a chase and nabbed him,” he added.

“On frisking, a .316 bore pistol and four live cartridges were recovered from his possession,” he added.

The inspector said that the accused told the police that he belonged to Bras village of Fatehgarh Sahib.

“He worked as a sanitation worker at a private hospital in Chandigarh. He was fond of possessing a pistol. As he was unable to obtain an arms licence and a gun, he managed to procure a countrymade pistol from Uttar Pradesh for ₹20,000,” he added.

The inspector said that they have been investigating to obtain previous criminal records of Sukhwinder “as the story told by him was dubious”.

An FIR under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused at the Moti Nagar police station.