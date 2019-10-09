Plan to loot ATM in Sangrur thwarted, 7 nabbed

cities

Police claimed to have busted gang’s plan to loot an ATM or petrol pump in the district and arrested seven in the case near Bhawanigarh on Tuesday. Also seized from them were 64 ATM Cards, 3 iron rods and a sword.

The FIR states that accused had assembled at a brick kiln between Sakrodi and Kakra villages, around 25km from Sangrur. The police arrested them ‘following a tip off’.

The accused—Raju Kumar alias Raju, Babblu alias Ballu, Parveen and Rajesh Garg alias Lala hail from Pehowa in Haryana, while Dinesh Kumar is from Bhiwani, and Bittu and Randhir from Kaithal. Another accused Bittu, from Kurukshtra, is absconding.

The accused were booked under Sections 399 (making preparation to commit dacoity), 402 (assembling for purpose of committing dacoity), 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) and 414 (assisting in concealment of stolen property) of the Indian Penal code at Bhawanigarh.

