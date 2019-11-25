Plea seeks security standards at court premises

cities

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 22:45 IST

New Delhi:

A plea has been filed in the Delhi High Court by a few law graduates seeking directions to the authorities for ensuring and refining security standards for lawyers, litigants, inmates, interns, law enforcing and protection authorities who visit the trial courts for different purposes.

The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed through advocates Richa Singh and Alok Dev came up for hearing before a bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar, which posted the matter for February 28.

The petition sought that the security system of various district courts across the national capital be enhanced to mitigate the augmenting crimes/uninvited events, which have been witnessed and reported in the last few years, from happening further.

The plea said that various incidents of lawyers being targeted by their clients or fellow visitors have been witnessed and it is majorly because of the imbalance in the ratio of policemen and visitors coming to the courts every day.

“The court should have an ‘atmosphere of dignity’ which could be achieved only when security lapses are attended, for which the there must be a Code of Conduct that must be followed,” the plea read.

The matter would be now heard in February 2020.