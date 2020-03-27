e-paper
PM boosted our morale, says nurse who got a call from Modi

PM boosted our morale, says nurse who got a call from Modi

cities Updated: Mar 27, 2020 23:43 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE Prime Minister Naredra Modi called a staff nurse from Naidu Hospital on Friday to enquire about her family and work and boost the morale of medical staff of the hospital who are tirelessly working to fight Covid-19 (coronavirus).

On Friday evening Chaaya Jagtap, staff nurse of Naidu hospital was preparing to leave for work when she got a call from Prime Minister’s office.

The call recording of the conversation between Chaaya and PM Modi starts with PM Modi enquiring about the family of the nurse in Marathi and enquiring about her work to which the nurse replies that it is her duty to serve the people.

In the recording, Chaaya says, “Whenever a new patient or suspected patient is admitted to the hospital they are worried and scared and we console them and assure speedy recovery.”

She says, “We console patients that there is no need to be scared even if the test results are positive as already seven people who were admitted in this same hospital have been discharged.”

She also states that to all the nursing staff working currently in the country and fighting Covid-19 (coronavirus) her only message is to continue the fight together.

