 PM Modi extends wishes for Telangana's Sammakka-Sarakka Medaram Jathara - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / PM Modi extends wishes for Telangana's Sammakka-Sarakka Medaram Jathara

PM Modi extends wishes for Telangana's Sammakka-Sarakka Medaram Jathara

PTI |
Feb 21, 2024 10:50 AM IST

Sammakka Saralamma Jathara or Medaram Jathara is a tribal festival of honouring the goddesses celebrated in the southern state of Telangana.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted people at the start of the Sammakka-Sarakka Medaram Jathara, one of the largest tribal festivals in the country, and said "we bow to Sammakka-Sarakka and recall the spirit of unity and valour they personify".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

"Greetings on the start of the Sammakka-Sarakka Medaram Jathara, one of the largest tribal festivals, and a vibrant manifestation of the enduring spirit of our cultural heritage," Modi said on X.

"This Jathara is a great fusion of devotion, tradition and community spirit. We bow to Sammakka-Sarakka and recall the spirit of unity and valour they personify," he added.

Get latest Updates of All City News along with Delhi News, Bengaluru News, Mumbai News and Top Headlines from India
