PM Modi to lay foundation stone for Gurugram medical college from Rohtak

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will address a rally in Rohtak on Sunday ahead of the assembly elections scheduled to take place the next month, will lay the foundation stone for two major projects in Gurugram. The projects include the city’s first state-run medical college, Sheetla Mata Devi Medical College in Kherki Majra, and 576 housing units for police officials in Bhondsi.

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had recently inaugurated eight projects in the city.

The medical college, which is to be developed by Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), is a first-of-its-kind venture in Haryana based on public-private Partnership (PPP). V Umashankar, GMDA chief executive officer, said, “Two government agencies GMDA and Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), along with Sheetla Mata Shrine Board, will bear the cost of the project. The intent is to bring in the philanthropic element where devotees can also contribute to the ₹70 crore project, which will be built on 39-acre of land.”

The project, which was announced by CM Khattar in April 2018, is likely to be completed by 2022-2023, according to Umashankar.

“Under the first phase of the project, students will be enrolled for the 150-seat MBBS course for the 2022-23 session. It will be the first batch of the college. In the same year, 650-bed hospital along with 50-bed trauma centre will also start functioning,” the GMDA chief told HT.

According to him, the timeline for the second phase of the project has not been decided.” In the second phase, the super specialty hospital wing, along with a post-graduate course, will be operational. But it is too early to give any deadline to it,” he said.

On Sunday, PM Modi will address a poll rally in Rohtak on the culmination of Khattar’s 22-day-long ‘Jan Ashirwad yatra’ in Rohtak. This will be the prime minister’s first visit to Haryana after he was elected to power for the second term. Last month, Union home minister Amit Shah addressed a rally in Jind and defence minister Rajnath Singh came to Kalka to kick-off Khattar’s ‘Jan Ashirwad yatra’.

The PM will be laying the foundation of three other projects -- construction of road system in the smart city, Faridabad, Mega Food Park at IMT Rohtak, and Integrated Control and Command Centre, Karnal.

He will also be inaugurating five projects – revival of Dulhera distributary, affordable housing complexes, Rohtak, Girls University in Badoli and Mandkola (Palwal), Punhana (Nuh) and Kalanwali (Sirsa), Integrated Control and Command Centre, Faridabad and streetlight project in Kurukshetra.

