PMC cancels Rs3 crore tenders for LED bulbd

cities

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 19:44 IST

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to scrap tenders worth Rs 3 crore for new LED lights in the city.

Elected members from the PMC were going to purchase these LED lights using ward development funds.

PMC’s electric department chief, Shrinivas Kandul, confirmed that the PMC has canceled the tendering process. Sources from the electric department said that the department issued instructions to the regional ward offices informing them of the same.

Kandul said, “The electric department had undertaken the project to install LED bulbs all over the city in the year 2016. It was decided to install 1.26 lakh LED bulbs in the city and the Tata company had already installed 85,000 LED bulbs on street lights. “

PMC itself had begun the process to procure 45,000 more LED fittings last year.

Recently, Vishrambaug wada, Bhavani peth and Ghole road regional ward offices floated tenders to install the new LEDs, to be paid for from the elected members’ ward development fund.

Hence the PMC notice cancelling the tenders.

First Published: Aug 22, 2019 19:44 IST