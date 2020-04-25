PMC commences pre-monsoon work; sets deadline of May 25

cities

PUNE Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has started pre-monsoon work including cleaning of nullahs, stormwater drain and chambers in the city and set a deadline of May 25 for the same, according to civic officials.

The work has started especially in Katraj, Padmawati and Sahakarnagar areas where Ambil odha (stream) had wreaked havoc last year due to flash flood.

PMC has instructed its staff to clean the Ambil odha and repair its boundaries while installing new culverts.

Sanjay More, public relation officer, PMC, said, “The civic body has already undertaken the pre-monsoon work in the city and municipal commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad is monitoring it personally.”

In 2019 the city witnessed flash floods flood mainly in the areas surrounded by Ambil odha on September 25, which killed 26 persons while vehicles worth 25 crore were damaged.