PMC forms 14 teams to inspect flash flood-affected areas; report to be submitted in 7 days

cities Updated: Nov 29, 2019 18:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has appointed 14 teams to inspect the diversions and encroachments on the banks of the Ambil Odha (stream) and other areas affected by flash floods in the city this year. The officials have been instructed to submit a ground report within seven days.

Rubal Agrawal, additional municipal commissioner, issued a circular to this effect on Thursday (November 28) and instructed to start work on the ground.

These teams will inspect the specific areas, along with a private agency and submit a report on the exact causes of the flash floods and even suggest the civic body solutions to avoid such crises in the future.

Each team has four members who are junior engineers belonging to the regional ward office, building permission department, drainage and anti-encroachment departments of the civic body.

Officials of PMC on condition of anonymity said, “Once the teams inspect the ground, PMC will start the drive against illegal encroachments near canals at these flood-affected areas.”

The civic body has also mentioned specific areas for the teams to conduct the inspection. PMC has divided areas from Katraj Rajas society to Lake Town, Padmaja Park to KK Market, KK Market to Padmavati pumping station, Padmavati pumping station to Aryaneshwar, Aryaneshwar to Neelayam talkies, Bibvewadi, Ambegaon, Katraj, Yeolewadi and Kondhwa.

On September 25, heavy rain triggered flash flood in parts of south Pune, claiming 26 lives. At least 2,400 vehicles also were damaged in the incident.

