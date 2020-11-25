PMC forms 15 teams to check Covid violations at hotels, bars and malls

cities

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 23:53 IST

PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has formed 15 inspection teams, along with the police, to check hotels and bars violating the Covid prevention norms in the city.

Additional municipal commissioner Rubal Agrawal formed the 15 ward level teams.

With a central team that visited Pune last month warning of a possible second wave of the deadly virus in December-January, PMC has taken various measures to control the spread of Covid.

The civic administration received complaints of bars and hotels not adhering to the Covid guildelines with many running on full capacity and customers not wearing mask and following social distancing norms.

Agrawal said, “The police is requested to provide cover when the teams visit hotels and bars to do inspection. These teams would enforce fines on violators.”

The teams will also visit other commercial establishments and malls in the city.