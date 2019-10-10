PMC has not appointed authorised contractors to cut trees, allege activist

cities

Oct 10, 2019

PUNE Bombay High Court had asked Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on September 20, 2013, to appoint authorised contractors to cut trees, but the civic body is yet to do so, said Vinod Jain, an environment activist.

On Wednesday, a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus driver, Vijay Nivangune, 40, lost his life after a tell fell on the bus on Tilak road following heavy rains in the city.

Jain said, “PMC does not have experts to solve the problem of tree falling incidents. Class three employees have been given the responsibility of inspecting trees. Contractors appointed to cut trees lack knowledge and the exercise should be undertaken under expert guidance.”

Jain said residents are paying tree cess every year and PMC should take necessary precautions, especially during monsoons.

“The garden department focuses only on permitting builders to cut trees to develop properties. They ignore the trees planted on roadsides which can be dangerous for commuters,” said Jain.

According to the PMC garden department, tree falling incidents have increased in Vishrambaug wada, Sahakarnagar, Kothrud and Karvenagar areas.

Ganesh Sonune, head, PMC garden department, said, “Tree falling incidents have risen mainly in old areas. Trees which are older than 20 years and more are involved in these incidents. PMC conducts a survey of trees before monsoon every year and fells trees found dangerous during monsoon.”

“We will conduct a survey in old areas and identify the reasons for tree falling,” he added.

