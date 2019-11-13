PMC’s mayoral ballot to pick city’s “first citizen” from general category

cities

Nov 13, 2019

PUNE The 162-member Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will once again have a mayor from the “general category”.

This was announced as part of a draw opened for reservation for the mayoral posts in 27 municipal corporations across Maharashtra.

The election for the post of mayor and deputy mayor in 10 municipal corporations including PMC and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) will take place next month, for which the process will begin post-November 22 when the tenure of incumbent ends.

As per the lottery, eight municipal corporations including Pune, Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur and Nashik will have a mayor from the open category. For PCMC, the post of mayor has been reserved for a woman from the general category.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with 98 members are in majority in PMC, there are multiple aspirants for the top post. Currently, the mayor in Pune is Mukta Tilak who has been elected as MLA from Kasba peth in recently held polls.

Sunil Parkhi, municipal secretary, PMC, said, “After four years that is 2015, PMC will elect a mayor from the general category. Currently, we have a woman mayor from the open category. The tenure of PMC mayor will end on November 22. The post of Pune mayor is currently reserved for women (open) candidates which will change after the draw of state government.”

According to BJP leaders, the next mayor is likely to be from Kothrud.

Open category pick for PCMC

128-member Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) will have a mayor from the open category for women this time. There are total 77 corporators from ruling BJP and among them, 24 are women corporators from open category and mayor Rahul Jadhav’s tenure will end on November 22. The city ruling corporators hopes that this time also the BJP will give chance for two women corporators by dividing the tenure of two-and-half years by two.