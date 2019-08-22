PMC’s no water on Thursday: ‘hidden’ water cut routine

cities

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 19:51 IST

PUNE: Civic activist Vivek Velenkar has raised a question over the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) Thursday maintenance work and water closure thereof. “Despite having enough water, PMC is unnecessarily keeping its citizens dry on Thursdays,” Velenkar alleged.

PMC officers, on condition of anonymity, told HT that they are unaware of any maintenance work going on water treatment plants. “This cut is just to save water. A ‘hidden’ water cut,” said one official.

For the last three years, water supply to the city has been closed every Thursday.

“This is accepted by citizens during the summer season and when there is less water in Khadakwasla reservoir. Now, water is overflowing in the dams,” Velenkar claims.

“If the irrigation department is releasing water in the river, what is the problem in providing it to the citizens?” he asked.

First Published: Aug 22, 2019 19:51 IST