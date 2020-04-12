PMC starts control room to monitor, handle Covid-19 deaths

cities

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 20:08 IST

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has formed a dedicated cell to monitor and handle Covid-19 (coronavirus) deaths.

According to officials, a control room has been started with members of PMC, Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) and Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML).

Shantanu Goyal, PMC additional commissioner (special), in an order issued on April 11 has, said, “A procedure has been fixed for the last rites of the patients who die due to Covid-19 and its responsibilities have also been fixed. In PMC jurisdiction, the demand for dead body ambulance service is high and so, a control room has been formed for the same.”

“Officials will work round the clock in the control room and eight dead body ambulances are in service. Once instructions are given by the PMC or state health officials about a deceased Covid-19 patient, officers from the control room will coordinate with the ambulance driver to take the body to the crematorium,” he said.

Contact details

If a Covid-19 deceased patient has to be taken to the crematorium, contact the control room– 020 24503211 / 12