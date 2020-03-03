e-paper
PMC, traffic police meet to tackle Baner traffic woes

PMC, traffic police meet to tackle Baner traffic woes

cities Updated: Mar 03, 2020 22:07 IST
PUNE Baner’s traffic woes may soon be resolved, as the traffic police along with with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials held a meeting to discuss the issue on Tuesday.

Prakash More, assistant police inspector, traffic, Chatuhsharungi, said, “We decided that traffic police and PMC will work together to fix problems like fixing the potholes, levelling the drainage covers, and repairing the cracks in the five-km road at Baner.”

“Besides this road, together we will also repaint the stop lines, and the pedestrian crossings on University road, Range Hills road until Khadki, which will help facilitate decongesting the road during the peak hours,” said More.

He also added that they have asked PMC to work promptly on the railings and dividers on the Baner road, but they have handed the road to Smart City. The traffic police have insisted on temporary railings to ease the traffic.

The traffic police have also identified 13 spots along the Baner road which are pedestrian crossings and can be accident spots. “The PMC will send an officer with us to redo the survey again and identify how best we can reduce the accident spots and have a smooth traffic flow with the metro work beginning soon in that area,” added More.

