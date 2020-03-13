PMPML’s revenue down by 20-30 per cent: officials

cities

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 20:27 IST

PUNE In the last four days, the revenue of city’s public transport has come down by 20-30 per cent, according to officials of the Pune Mahangar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML).

Anant Waghmare, transport manager, PMPML, on Friday, said, “On an average, PMPML’s revenue per day is Rs 1.5 crore, but over the last four days it has come down by 20 per cent to 30 per cent. The number of commuters who use the service daily has also come down from 12 lakh per day to 10 lakh per day.”

An official from PMPML on condition of anonymity said, “As the government and civic administration has issued advisory and appealed to people to avoid travel if not necessary, people are taking precautions and not using the public transport. Hence, the passenger count has dipped.”

Tanaji Lasurne, an autorickshaw driver, said, “Our business has been affected as fewer people are now seen on the roads. Usually we get customers from Pune station, Shivajinagar and Swargate, but the number of people arriving at these places has come down in the past few days.”