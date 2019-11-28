PMRDA floats railway ring project to connect business hubs, airport rly stations in Pune district

cities

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 15:12 IST

PUNE The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has proposed a railway ring project, wherein business hubs, starting from Talegaon Dabhade, then Chakan, Shikrapur, and Uruli Kanchan, will be all be connected, including the Sambhaji international airport at Purandar and the Pune Railway station.

The highspeed railway corridor is forecast to aid commuting to 3.04 lakh passengers who travel to the different metropolitan and business on a daily basies.

The above proposal and claims have been presented in the PMRDA’s comprehensive mobility plan (CMP), in collaboration with the district authorities, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad corporations, and Cantonment boards.

PMRDA-contracted Larsen & Toubro created the CMP, connecting a geographical spread of 20 sqkm. The CMP connects Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), Pune Cantonment Board, Dehu Cantonment Board (DCB) and Khadki Cantonment Board (KCB) and Pune district.

The plan involves spending Rs 54,000 crore to streamline traffic in the Pune metropolitan zone.

The first phase, approved by the centre and the State government, has a Pune-Lonavla dedicated railway corridor which will also connect into the ring railway route, carrying freight, apart from passengers.

Deepak Mhaisekar, divisional commissioner, said, “We took a review meeting on the ring railway project proposal according to the CMP and instructed PMRDA officials to invite suggestions and objections from citizens. Once the said process is complete, we will go ahead with the construction of the railway corridor,” he said.

Proposed ring railway route

- Start from Talegaon Dabhade

- Will connect Chakan, Shikrapur, Uruli Kanchan, Purandar airport and Pune Railway station

- Route will link Pune-Miraj and Pune-Nashik rails routes

- Route to connect with Metro rail