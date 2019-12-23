Police arrest 2 hitmen, foil murder bid on Moga man

cities

Updated: Dec 23, 2019 23:15 IST

An attempt to kill a Moga-based man has been foiled by Ludhiana police with the arrest of two hardcore criminals.

The police said they were hatching a conspiracy to rob a car from Ludhiana and use it to attack their target.

A .32 bore pistol, another countrymade pistol and live cartridges have been recovered from the possession of the accused.

According to the police, five persons were involved in the conspiracy, but on spotting cops, three of them managed to escape.

“They were present on a service lane near Aggar Nagar’s Block-B on Ferozepur Road when I got a tip-off about their whereabouts. We reached the spot and on seeing us, all of them tried to flee. We chased the criminals and caught hold of two of them,” said sub-inspector Jaswinder Singh from Sarabha Nagar police station who led the raid late on Sunday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Harsimran Singh alias Sema, 24, and Inderjit Singh alias Inder, 30.

Both of them hail from Moga.

While addressing mediapersons on Monday, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (detective) Simratpal Singh Dhindsa said the arrested accused were hardcore criminals.

“A .32 bore pistol along with seven live cartridges and a countrymade pistol with five live cartridges have been recovered from their possession. Those who managed to flee are Manjit Singh alias Chandi of Moga, Jabarjang alias Jabra and an another accused who is yet to be unidentified. However, a manhunt has been launched to nab them,” he added.

‘Helped gangster Gaggi flee from police custody’

DCP Dhindsa said that on December 12, the accused had stolen a Maruti Suzuki Brezza from Remra Motors Private Limited in Moga and used it to help a gangster, Bhagwan Singh Gaggi, escape police custody the next day.

“When a police team was taking Gaggi back to the Bathinda central jail after producing him in a court at Sangrur’s Moonak, the five accused had come in the stolen car and attacked the cops on Patran-Moonak Road,” he added.

“They had opened fired on a police constable and taken away Gaggi along with them. Charanjit Singh was left with a bullet injury in his thigh,” the DCP said.

He added that the accused have confessed that they were in city to steal a car and use it to attack one of their rivals in Moga.

“However, we are still questioning them,” the DCP said.

A first information report (FIR) under Sections 399 (making preparation to commit dacoity) and 402 (assembling for purpose of committing dacoity) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the five accused, two of whom have been sent to three-day remand.