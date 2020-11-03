Police arrest fourth man in kidnapping, minor’s sexual assault case; one at large

cities

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 14:38 IST

PUNE The city police on Monday arrested the fourth accused remanded him to custody in the case of kidnapping and sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl.

The minor girl had left home in a fit of rage on the night of October 26 after a fight with her mother over a petty issue. The girl was sexually assaulted by four men who are not known to each other.

The girl was reported missing by her parents on October 27, a day after she left their house.

A case under Sections 376(d), 363 and others of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 8, 12 and others of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act has been registered at Hadapsar police station.

The men are in police custody till November 5. The police are on a lookout for one more person in the case.

The girl has identified four locations in Pune district including three in the city and one in Saswad where she was found after three days in captivity.

“We are still investigating the series of events and verifying minor details. It is a very sad incident and the girl is confused. She is yet to comprehend the full force of what has transpired,” said Namrata Patil, deputy commissioner of police, zone 5, Pune police.