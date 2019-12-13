Police begin probe into LU paper leak

cities

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 23:35 IST

LUCKNOW: A day after Lucknow University witnessed protests over leak of a law examination paper, police began investigation in the paper leak on Friday.

The cops served notices to a student Richa Mishra and assistant prof Ashok Sonkar of law department, who are main accused in the FIR lodged at Hasanganj police station regarding the paper leak.

Sub-inspector Abhay Kumar Singh, the investigating officer (IO) of the case, said: “We have served notices to Richa Mishra and Ashok Sonkar to appear at the police station to record their statements on October 16.”

The sub-inspector also met varsity officials and gathered information about the accused from them.

According to information, Richa Mishra allegedly called Sonkar to ask about the questions that were to come in the examination paper. She also allegedly called up another professor of the law department.

The incident came to light when the audio recording of the conversation went viral on social media.

Vice chancellor of Lucknow University SK Shukla suspended prof Rakesh Singh, and assistant prof Ashok Sonkar on Wednesday evening.

The varsity later cancelled all the scheduled examination of the law department that was opposed by law students and they staged protests on both the LU campuses on Thursday.

Following the protests, the varsity administration formed a committee to review the order and decide on the new schedule of the examination within a week.