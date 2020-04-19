e-paper
Home / Cities / Police come to the aid of nine Ladakh girls in Kharar

Police come to the aid of nine Ladakh girls in Kharar

Supply them with ration after they called the Ladakh Students Union, who further contacted the Mohali chief magistrate for help

cities Updated: Apr 19, 2020 01:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Police bringing the girls supplies in Kharar on Saturday.
Police bringing the girls supplies in Kharar on Saturday.(HT Photo)
         

Police have come to the aid of nine girls hailing from Ladakh by providing them with ration. The girls from Ladakh have been putting up as paying guests in Kharar near the Akali Daftar gurdwara and had run out of food.

“Mohali chief judicial magistrate informed us about the girls. We immediately contacted them and supplied them with ration,” said Bhagwant Singh, station house officer, Kharar (City).

After running out of ration, the girls had approached Ladakh Students Union seeking help, which in turn got in touch with the Mohali chief judicial magistrate.

“We did not know whom to contact when our ration got over. It came as a surprise when police came knocking on our door with ration,” said Tenzing, one of the students. All girls are pursing different courses and staying as paying guests in two different houses in Kharar.

HELPLINE ISSUED

Deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said the helpline number 112 was operational in case one was seeking information on law and order, police or curfew. Similarly, the number 104 has been set up as a medical helpline and the number 108 can be dialled for ambulance services. For difficulty regarding essential supplies, people can dial the general helpline number 1905 and for the doctor’s advice via tele-medicine the toll free number 1800-180-4104 is operational.

31 CASES AGAINST CURFEW VIOLATORS, 92 VEHICLES IMPOUNDED

On Saturday, police registered 31 cases against those roaming aimlessly on roads in violation of the curfew, while 92 vehicles were impounded.

