Police come up with centralised system for deployment of personnel

cities

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 23:18 IST

Gurugram: To keep a check on criminal activities, the district police have come up with a centralised system for deployment of police personnel, officials said on Friday, adding that over 2,500 policemen would be deployed under the new plan. The move comes after the police department conducted the crime mapping exercise for identifying areas from where maximum cases of theft, burglary, and robberies were reported.

As part of the new deployment plan, 79 police control room (PCR) vans, 123 patrol bikes and 61 check posts would be deployed in inner and outer cordons of the district.

Subash Boken, police spokesperson, said that on the directions of police commissioner, a thorough crime mapping exercise was conducted over the past fortnight in which the police identified the crime prone areas from where maximum thefts, burglaries, and robberies were reported and the major routes used by the criminals to escape.

“Accordingly, a deployment plan has been prepared in which both inter-district and inter-state check posts would be set up and police personnel would be deployed in three shifts of eight hours each. Earlier, the deployment of PCR vans and riders (patrol bikes) was from respective police stations and the policemen would also assist in other duties. As per the new plan, the personnel deputed with PCR vans, riders and nakas (check posts) would only be assigned specific patrolling duties,” Boken said in a statement.

The personnel deployed on these duties would get one weekly off, he added.

The police said the deployment plan was prepared in a way to ensure that the police teams (PCR vans, riders) are able to reach a spot in the least amount of time. All the PCR vans and riders have been provided with GPS and wireless communication system, they said.

The police commissioner also issued directions to crime branch units to prepare a roster of most wanted criminals, proclaimed offenders and history-sheeters in a bid to reduce crime rate in the city, the police said.