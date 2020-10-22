Police Commemoration Day: Jobs for kin of slain cops in state by Nov 1, assures Khattar

cities

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 01:12 IST

In a significant development for dependents of 50 slain police personnel, whose kin are yet to receive ex gratia benefits, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that one member of each of these families will be provided a government job by November 1 this year.

The CM announced this while speaking at a ceremony to mark the Police Commemoration Day at Police Lines, Moginand, in Panchkula on Wednesday.

On October 21, 1959, ten soldiers of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) had lost their lives in an ambush attack by Chinese soldiers while they were patrolling the Indo-Tibetan Border in Ladakh. Since then, October 21 is observed as the Police Commemoration Day.

CM Khattar said that at present, only 50 ex gratia cases are pending in the police department. “I have talked to the director general of police (DGP), Manoj Yadava, and decided to give a government job to one family member each of the 50 police personnel under the ex gratia scheme of the state government by November 1,” he said.

The state government has implemented a new ex-gratia scheme for the state government employees. Under this scheme, if an employee dies before the age of 52, one of his or her family members will be provided a job in the government.

While paying rich tributes to 264 martyrs of Central Armed Police Forces, including two from Haryana Police, who sacrificed their lives during the last one year, the CM said that this day is dedicated to the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives to maintain the unity and integrity of the country and ensure the security of life and property of citizens.

He added that the compensation amount provided to the next of kin of deceased police personnel has been increased from Rs 17 lakh to Rs 30 lakh under the Accidental Insurance Death Cover.

Khattar also appreciated the role of Haryana Police for working as frontline corona warriors. He said more than 2,500 police personnel got infected with Covid-19 in the line of duty. Out of these, six have lost their lives.

Rs 30 lakh ex gratia to cops killed in Sonepat

The chief minister also announced that the family members of SPO Kaptan Singh and constable Ravinder Singh, who lost their lives in an attack by anti-social elements during night patrolling on June 30 in Sonepat, would be provided an ex gratia amount of Rs 30 lakh.