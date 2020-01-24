Police file spate of cases against anti-CAA protesters, make arrests in UP

cities

The state police are cracking down on protesters staging sit-ins and demonstrations against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens in Uttar Pradesh, booking them for violation of Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Police in Rae Bareli arrested four people, including a woman Archana Srivastava, and also booked 296 people, for unlawful assembly and violating prohibitory orders during an anti-CAA demonstration there on Thursday. The arrests were made late Thursday night.

The police claimed that when phones were checked, they found these people were ‘found involved in instigating and mobilising other people for the protest’.

Circle officer (CO), Unchahar, Vineet Singh said, “Protesters were asked to call off the demonstrations but they did not listen to us. Some people, who were trying to instigate the protesters, were arrested,” he added. Police have also issued notices to 25 people, asking them to sign bonds wherein they would undertake not to breach the peace.

In Lucknow, police also initiated action against women protesters in Ujariaon area on Thursday and booked five identified and over 100 unidentified women for criminal conspiracy and unlawful assembly.

Protesters, mainly women and children, are staging sit-ins in the Clock Tower and Ujarion areas of Lucknow.

In Aligarh, three people by name and 150 to 200 unidentified people were booked at the Delhi Gate police station on Thursday for allegedly violating prohibitory orders imposed in the Aligarh district.

Those booked were part of a protest against CAA in the Shah Jamal area in Aligarh on Wednesday and Thursday.

The protesters included students from the Jamia Millia Islamia University, Delhi, and the Aligarh Muslim University.

The case was registered under Sections 145/147/188/283 of the Indian Penal Code. Police sources at Aligarh said three named protesters include Shamshad Bhogli, Aneesh Naniwala and Mubeem Qureshi.

Former Aligarh Muslim University Students’ Union (AMUSU) president Faiz-ul-Hasan was booked under section 153A of the Indian Penal Code for using provocative language on Thursday.

Hasan, however, denied the charges but police took cognizance of his statement going viral.

In another case, police booked two AMU students, Naim Ali and Mohammad Asif for involving two minors in protest at dharna lodged at AMU on 20th January.

Circle officer Anil Samania said two people were booked following a complaint by Child Welfare Committee president Dr Vishesh Gupta. Samania said that no one would be allowed to exploit minors for lodging protests.

In yet another case, student leaders Hamza Sufiyan and Nadeem Ansari were booked for misbehaving with the proctorial team of Aligarh Muslim University during a protest on AMU campus.

On Friday, the students of AMU staged a protest march, besides holding a street play at Bab-e-Syed Gate of AMU.

For its part, the Aligarh Muslim University Students’ Union will launch a month-long public outreach programme under the theme ‘Wake Up India’ on January 26 to meet five lakh people in Aligarh district. The union will also attempt to reach out to 30 lakh people through handbills/posters/booklets/videos. The aim of ‘Wake Up India’ campaign is to create awareness among people against CAA and the proposed National Register of Citizens and National Population Register.

M Salman Imtiaz, former president of Aligarh Muslim University Students’ Union (AMUSU), made an announcement in this regard here. He said for the success of ‘Wake Up India’ campaign, students will be sent to different parts of the country to address people of other states as well.

“People will be informed that CAA, NRC and NPR are not needed in India and the government must hear the voice of the nation and roll back the divisive legislation and the proposed NCR and NPR.”

As a precautionary measure, elaborate security arrangements were made for peaceful conduct of the Friday namaz in the Braj region of western Uttar Pradesh.

In Prayagraj, the district administration is lodging FIRs in connection with all the rallies and protest marches taken out against CAA, including an indefinite sit-in that women began at Mansoor Ali Park earlier this month.

On December 20, 2019, a massive anti-CAA protest march was taken out, following which an FIR was lodged against 10,000 unidentified persons and 100 named persons at the Civil Lines, Kareli, Atarsuiya, Kotwali, Khuldabad, Shahganj police stations of the city for violating section 144.

Police officials said the available video footage and photographs would be scanned to identify the others who defied the prohibitory orders and took part in the protests.

After women staged an indefinite sit-in at Mansoor Ali Park against CAA and NRC, an FIR was lodged against 270 people, including 19 persons by name, which included women activists, for violation of Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Senior superintendent of police Satyarth Anirudh Pankaj said the notices were sent to people active in the indefinite sit-in at Mansoor Ali Park under Section 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The notices sent by Khuldabad, Kareli, Atarsuiya, Shahganj and Kotwali police stations to the people in their respective jurisdictions said the protest against CAA and NRC was illegal as Section 144 of the CrPC was in force in the city.

In Varanasi, the police on Friday released a poster with photographs of 19 people who reportedly staged protests against CAA and NRC at Benia Bagh ground on Thursday. The poster has been put up in the Benia area. Police have also announced a reward of Rs 5,000 for anyone giving information about whereabouts of those featured on the poster.

A senior police officer said some anti-social elements pelted the police with stones at Benia Bagh park on Thursday, when the police tried to remove the protesters.

The police registered a case against 30 persons by their name and 500 unidentified for their alleged role into stone-pelting. Senior superintendent of police Prabhakar Chaudhary said strict action would be taken against those who tried to disturb the peace in the city.

Violence had rocked parts of Uttar Pradesh during protests against CAA on December 19 and 20, claiming at least 19 lives.

While violence abated thereafter, peaceful protests against the amended citizenship law have been held in parts of UP.