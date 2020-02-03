Police initiative on FB: Now, trace your stolen vehicle to police compounds

cities

With a large number of vehicles lying abandoned at the compounds of various police stations, the Ludhiana police have set up a software to dispose them of. People can contact the Ludhiana police via their Facebook page with the registration number of their stolen vehicles and details of FIR, if they have got any registered.

The police have shared the information about disposing of vehicles on their Facebook page and invited people for sharing details of their stolen vehicles in the comment. The post has received more than 135 responses so far.

It is learnt that over 6,000 vehicles have been gathering dust at the police lines and police stations. The vehicles are either recovered by the police from gangs and vehicle-lifters or impounded for violating traffic rules.

Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said, “There are several vehicles lying unclaimed at various police stations and the police lines in Ludhiana. Some of the vehicles don’t have any number plate either, which is why it was difficult to trace the owner.”

“If a vehicle stolen from any city resident has not been recovered yet, the complainant can share details including vehicle type, brand, colour, registration number, engine number (if known), chassis number, date, time and place of theft, FIR number and date, and phone number of the owner in the comment section,” said Agrawal.

The police chief added that they have developed a software with the data on the unclaimed vehicles, through which they will cross check the information shared by people and hand over the vehicle to its owner after following the due procedure.

