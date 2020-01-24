e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Police lodge FIR against Kapil Mishra for objectionable tweet

Police lodge FIR against Kapil Mishra for objectionable tweet

cities Updated: Jan 24, 2020 22:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Friday registered a case against BJP’s Model Town candidate Kapil Mishra over a controversial tweet.

The tweet likened the February 8 Assembly elections in Delhi to an “India vs Pakistan” contest and alleged that the rival political parties were creating a “mini Pakistan” in Shaheen Bagh. The state election office took exception to this and told the Delhi Police to lodge the FIR.

Delhi chief electoral officer Ranbir Singh said, “The remarks made by BJP candidate amount to violation of the provisions of the Representation of People Act. We asked the police to take necessary action.”

Terming it “highly objectionable”, the Election Commission had asked Twitter to take down Mishra’s post. As of 10pm Friday, Twitter was yet to delete it.

Kapil Mishra, a former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member, in his reply to the Model Town returning officer’s (RO’s) showcause notice, said his tweet was taken out of context.

“I was responding to Manish Sisodia (Delhi’s deputy CM) ... who had stated that he stands with the protesters of Shaheen Bagh… My statement must be seen in the context of Pakistan’s attempt at sending their proxies to take undue advantage of a prevailing law and order situation in Delhi,” said Mishra in a three-page response filed with the RO.

The RO, however, did not find this satisfactory.

DCP (North-west) Vijayanta Arya said that an FIR under section 125 of the Representation of People Act has been registered against Mishra. “On receiving a complaint from the RO, an FIR has been lodged and investigation is on,” he said.

The controversial tweet was posted on Thursday.

On the same day, the RO issued a showcause notice: “The tweet (on January 23) that read ‘India vs Pakistan 8 February Delhi ---- 8 February ko Delhi ki sadko par Hindustan aur Pakistan ka muqabla hoga’ is a deemed violation of the provisions under the Model Code of Conduct. “

The showcause also referred to Mishra’s another tweet on the same lines as well as a statement he gave to television channels on the ongoing agitation in Shaheen Bagh.

However, Mishra said his remarks do not fall under the ambit of the MCC, as he was expressing his “general opinion” and did not make these statements during any election-related event.

Mishra said roads were encroached upon in Shaheen Bagh. People are not being allowed to go to schools, offices, hospitals and anti-India slogans are being raised. “I appeal to the protesters…to call it off…,” he said. “In this city people who create unrest and burn down public property are let off just like that. Deputy CM (Manish Sisodia) openly said he will stand with them (the protesters at Shaheen Bagh). I just expressed my opinion on the matter. A very intolerant atmosphere is being created in this city.”

top news
10 people back from China under watch in Kerala, Mumbai and Hyderabad
10 people back from China under watch in Kerala, Mumbai and Hyderabad
2G mobile internet to be restored in Kashmir from midnight
2G mobile internet to be restored in Kashmir from midnight
File FIR against BJP’s Kapil Mishra, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer orders city police
File FIR against BJP’s Kapil Mishra, Delhi Chief Electoral Officer orders city police
Death row convict Vinay wants to send personal diary to Prez with mercy plea
Death row convict Vinay wants to send personal diary to Prez with mercy plea
‘You are stupid,’ man tweets Anand Mahindra. His reply is polite yet savage
‘You are stupid,’ man tweets Anand Mahindra. His reply is polite yet savage
Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji actor Sejal Sharma commits suicide
Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji actor Sejal Sharma commits suicide
Iyer, Rahul turn on class as India thrash NZ by 6 wickets in 1st T20I
Iyer, Rahul turn on class as India thrash NZ by 6 wickets in 1st T20I
Watch: Women cab drivers take charge to make Delhi women feel safer
Watch: Women cab drivers take charge to make Delhi women feel safer
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities